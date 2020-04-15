US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on April 1. Photo: AP
Evidence that coronavirus originated at Chinese lab is ‘inconclusive’, top US general says
- Washington Post report said US officials were concerned over Wuhan facility conducting research on bats
- Joint Chiefs chair Mark Milley tells reporters ‘we’ve had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that’
