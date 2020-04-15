Tara Reade was one of eight women who last year came forward to say Joe Biden had hugged, kissed or touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden accused of sexual assault by former aide Tara Reade. His campaign denies it
- Tara Reade is one of eight women who said Joe Biden had hugged, kissed or touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable
- Joe Biden’s campaign says Reade’s accusation was ‘untrue, absolutely did not happen’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
