A close-up view of a health care specimen bag at a coronavirus testing site in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: US economy contracts sharply, as infections worldwide pass 2 million

  • Trump slammed for WHO funding halt; New York to issue mask order
  • Germany to begin partial reopening amid ‘fragile success’; G20 agrees to debt freeze for poorest countries
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 3:45am, 16 Apr, 2020

