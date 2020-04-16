A close-up view of a health care specimen bag at a coronavirus testing site in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: US economy contracts sharply, as infections worldwide pass 2 million
- Trump slammed for WHO funding halt; New York to issue mask order
- Germany to begin partial reopening amid ‘fragile success’; G20 agrees to debt freeze for poorest countries
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A close-up view of a health care specimen bag at a coronavirus testing site in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AFP