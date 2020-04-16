An electron microscope image by the US National Institutes of Health shows in yellow the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Some medical experts suggest any vaccine that is approved might not need to be 100 per cent effective. Image: NIAID-RML via AP
Coronavirus: Vaccine with ‘incomplete’ immunity could offer a quicker solution, experts say

  • ‘There is evidence that immunity doesn’t necessarily have to be sterilising or even comprehensive’ in a Covid-19 treatment, one expert says.
  • As the race for a vaccine accelerates, the National Institutes of Health has begun a first trial for one developed by Moderna
Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 5:06am, 16 Apr, 2020

