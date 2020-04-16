US President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office in March. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Donald Trump’s name to appear on US relief cheques in unprecedented move

  • Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi slams ‘shameful’ decision; US Treasury denies report that delivery of payments will be delayed
  • Neither Barack Obama nor George W. Bush put their names on stimulus checks that were mailed to Americans
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:28am, 16 Apr, 2020

US President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office in March. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE