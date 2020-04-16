Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square in Beijing in October 2019. Photo: Reuters
China may have conducted banned nuclear test blasts, US says

  • Concerns about possible breach of international pact was prompted by activities at Lop Nur site in China
  • Report, which does not provide evidence of tests, could worsen ties already strained by US claims about Beijing mishandling coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Updated: 6:56am, 16 Apr, 2020

