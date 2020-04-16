US President Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Donald Trump says he discussed Wuhan laboratory connection with Xi Jinping

  • Trump said the US was ‘doing a thorough investigation’ on the matter and declined to divulge details of his conversation with Xi
  • Comments follow Washington Post report that US science diplomats raised alarm about Wuhan lab in 2018
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 8:12am, 16 Apr, 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE