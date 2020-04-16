A jogger pushes a child's stroller while exercising in a deserted plaza in front of the US Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominees
- US president wants to invoke never-before-used authority while coronavirus crisis keeps lawmakers out of Washington
- Move likely to set off battle between White House and Congress over limits of presidential power
Topic | Donald Trump
A jogger pushes a child's stroller while exercising in a deserted plaza in front of the US Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AFP