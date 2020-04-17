Ronald Lauder, shown in 2014: “While this virus may be new, the despicable hatred and scapegoating it has unleashed is age-old.” Photo: Wikimedia Commons
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: online hate speech and abuse inspired by US pandemic tracked on new website

  • The Anti-Semitism Accountability Project’s portal will collect reports of online attacks on Asian-Americans, Jews and others falsely blamed for the pandemic
  • Founded by billionaire Ronald Lauder, ASAP launched the initiative in conjunction with the America China Public Affairs Institute
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 4:29am, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ronald Lauder, shown in 2014: “While this virus may be new, the despicable hatred and scapegoating it has unleashed is age-old.” Photo: Wikimedia Commons
READ FULL ARTICLE