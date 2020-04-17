A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a long-term care facility in Montreal, where more than 30 residents have died of Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus study: Why Canada could still be social distancing in 2022, even after it flattens the curve

  • New modelling suggests repeated application of distancing measures will be needed to prevent health systems from being overwhelmed
  • Such measures could restrict infections to 2 per cent of the population – but could need to be enforced for 13 months out of two years, Ontario study suggests
Ian Young
Updated: 5:55am, 17 Apr, 2020

