World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a coronavirus press briefing oat the WHO headquarters in Geneva in March. Photo: AFP
Resume funding only if WHO chief resigns, Republicans urge Donald Trump
- In letter to president, US lawmakers say they have lost faith in Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Backing Trump’s criticism of UN agency, House Republicans blame WHO and Chinese Communist Party for extent of current global health crisis
