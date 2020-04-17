World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a coronavirus press briefing oat the WHO headquarters in Geneva in March. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Resume funding only if WHO chief resigns, Republicans urge Donald Trump

  • In letter to president, US lawmakers say they have lost faith in Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
  • Backing Trump’s criticism of UN agency, House Republicans blame WHO and Chinese Communist Party for extent of current global health crisis
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:58am, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a coronavirus press briefing oat the WHO headquarters in Geneva in March. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE