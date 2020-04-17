Paramedics and health care officials are seen outside the Andover Subacute and Rehab Centre in New Jersey on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: 18 bodies found in ‘makeshift morgue’ at US nursing home
- Facility overwhelmed by large number of deaths over the weekend
- There have been 68 fatalities linked to the home, with at least 26 of them Covid-19 related
