Paramedics and health care officials are seen outside the Andover Subacute and Rehab Centre in New Jersey on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: 18 bodies found in ‘makeshift morgue’ at US nursing home

  • Facility overwhelmed by large number of deaths over the weekend
  • There have been 68 fatalities linked to the home, with at least 26 of them Covid-19 related
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:34am, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Paramedics and health care officials are seen outside the Andover Subacute and Rehab Centre in New Jersey on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE