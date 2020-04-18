US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference in Minsk, Belarus in February. Photo: AFP
Any new nuclear arms talks must include China, Mike Pompeo tells Russia
- US secretary of state tells Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that future discussions must be based on Trump’s vision for trilateral deal
- China, whose arsenal of an estimated 300 nuclear weapons is far smaller than those of Russia and the United States, has rejected such talks
Topic | Defence
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference in Minsk, Belarus in February. Photo: AFP