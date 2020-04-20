Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a person into custody at a gas station in Enfield. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada, police officer among the dead
- The suspect in the active shooter investigation was arrested Sunday at a gas station in Nova Scotia
- Police have not provided a motive for the attack
Topic | Crime
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers prepare to take a person into custody at a gas station in Enfield. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP