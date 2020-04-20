Hurricane Dorian moves over the Dominican Republic in August 2019. Warmer oceans can intensify any storms that develop, researchers say. Photo: AFP
Climate change: warmer oceans could set off a year of extreme weather, US forecasters warn
- The world’s oceans, especially the Gulf of Mexico, are warmer than average, as a result of climate change
- The high temperatures have affected the Atlantic hurricane season, wildfires from the Amazon to Australia, and record heat and thunderstorms in the US
