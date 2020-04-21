Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comments on the shooting in Nova Scotia during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday. Photo: AFP
Canada searches for answers after gunman kills 18 people in country’s deadliest shooting
- Victims of 12-hour rampage in Nova Scotia include woman police officer, elementary teacher, elderly care nurse and home care assistant.
- ‘Canada is mourning,’ says PM Justin Trudeau, telling media not to give killer the ‘gift of infamy’
