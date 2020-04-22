Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington in September. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US official sues China over pandemic, blaming authorities for ‘death, suffering and economic losses’
- Missouri’s attorney general alleges Chinese government lied to world about Covid-19 and silenced whistle-blowers
- Lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for deaths in the state and impact on local economy
