Despite the injection of trillions of dollars in stimulus the S&P 500 index remains nearly 20 per cent below its February record high. Photo: AFP
Wall Street takes worst tumble in 3 weeks as oil crash adds to coronavirus fears
- S&P 500 lost 3.07 per cent to 2,736.57, while Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48 per cent to 8,263.23
- Dow Jones fell 2.67 per cent to end at 23,018.88 points
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
