US President Donald Trump’s championing of the drug has led to an enormous focus on hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump-backed drug combination rejected by US medical experts
- One study showed higher death rates among patients who took hydroxychloroquine alone, compared to those who did not take it
- Panel of 50 doctors, pharmacy experts, researchers and officials specifically recommend against use of the anti-malaria pill with azithromycin
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
