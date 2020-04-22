US President Donald Trump’s championing of the drug has led to an enormous focus on hydroxychloroquine as a potential Covid-19 treatment. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump-backed drug combination rejected by US medical experts

  • One study showed higher death rates among patients who took hydroxychloroquine alone, compared to those who did not take it
  • Panel of 50 doctors, pharmacy experts, researchers and officials specifically recommend against use of the anti-malaria pill with azithromycin
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:38am, 22 Apr, 2020

