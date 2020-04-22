US President Donald Trump during the coronavirus briefing at the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Donald Trump to halt issuance of new US green cards, with exceptions
- US president says the move is needed to protect a domestic job market severely weakened by the pandemic
- Agricultural workers and, reportedly, people in the medical field will not be restricted
