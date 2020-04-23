A woman wearing a face mask drives her car by a Chinese flag in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Chinese agents stoked panic in US by helping share fake warnings, officials say

  • New York Times report says operatives helped spread messages claiming Trump administration would deploy national guard to enforce nationwide quarantine
  • Beijing has denied broader claims that it is involved in misinformation campaigns
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:41am, 23 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wearing a face mask drives her car by a Chinese flag in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE