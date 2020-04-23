A resident holds a completed test at a drive-up Rite Aid Covid-19 testing facility in Toms River, New Jersey on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US medical device industry aims for 25 million tests by the end of April, trade group says
- A speedy ramp-up in capacity for broad testing is the key issue as the country maps out ways to reopen its economy
- The US is currently testing about 150,000 people a day; most medical experts say it is not enough to help understand the true scope of the disease
