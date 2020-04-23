A health worker adjusts a woman’s face mask as she is evacuated from a nursing home in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: WHO sees troubling trends, as some countries face resurgence

  • Italy’s death toll passes 25,000; New York and Michael Bloomberg to create ‘tracing army’
  • Two cats test positive in New York – the first pets in the US
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 4:16am, 23 Apr, 2020

