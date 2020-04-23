Ground crew at the Los Angeles International Airport unload pallets of supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane on April 10. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: melee for Chinese medical supplies will produce more empty planes
- Aircraft meant to pick up masks, gloves, ventilators and other PPE have been forced to return without their freight
- ‘It is a Wild West,’ Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said of the competition to buy protective gear in China and then to get it home
