The suspect in a racist attack on an elderly Asian man stands over his victim outside a Vancouver convenience store on March 13, in a video released on Wednesday by Vancouver police. Photo: Handout
Vancouver police hunt ‘despicable’ racist attacker who threw down a lost 92-year-old Asian man and shouted Covid-19 slurs

  • The victim, who suffered from dementia, had just been reported missing by his family
  • Police say anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise in Vancouver amid the coronavirus pandemic
Ian Young
Updated: 6:19am, 23 Apr, 2020

