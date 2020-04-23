The suspect in a racist attack on an elderly Asian man stands over his victim outside a Vancouver convenience store on March 13, in a video released on Wednesday by Vancouver police. Photo: Handout
Vancouver police hunt ‘despicable’ racist attacker who threw down a lost 92-year-old Asian man and shouted Covid-19 slurs
- The victim, who suffered from dementia, had just been reported missing by his family
- Police say anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise in Vancouver amid the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
