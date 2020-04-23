The drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have been pushed by US President Donald Trump as a treatment for Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Top US health official Rick Bright says he was ousted for opposing Trump-touted drug
- Expert helping lead efforts to find vaccine was pushed out as director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and moved to smaller role
- Bright had limited use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as it ‘clearly lacked scientific merit’
