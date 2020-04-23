A cat is examined at a veterinary clinic in San Diego. There have been a handful of reports outside the US of pet dogs or cats becoming infected after close contact with contagious people. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: two cats in New York become first US pets to test positive
- The felines have mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover
- They are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their households or neighbourhoods
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
