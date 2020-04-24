US President Donald Trump has accused the World Health Organisation of being “China-centric” and promoting China’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US Democrats back ‘scapegoat’ WHO, as Trump administration keeps up attacks
- Lawmakers ask for immediate restoration of funding to World Health Organisation in letter to president
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that US contributions to UN health body may never resume
