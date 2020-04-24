People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Justin Trudeau confirms China blocking consular visits to detained Canadians, who have been held for 500 days
- Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been in custody since December 2018 in apparent retaliation for arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
- Canadian foreign minister describes detention as ‘500 days too many’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
