A vial of remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the US in March. Photo: Gilead Sciences via AP
Gilead shares tumble after report that Chinese remdesivir trial flopped
- Test results showing drug did not make significant difference in likelihood of death or time patients took to improve were posted then quickly removed by WHO
- Gilead and scientist involved in trial dispute how results were interpreted
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A vial of remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the US in March. Photo: Gilead Sciences via AP