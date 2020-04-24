Police say this is the man who assaulted an elderly Asian man in a Vancouver convenience store on March 13. Photo: Vancouver Police Department
Coronavirus: Suspected racist attacker of 92-year-old Asian man identified by Vancouver police after ‘overwhelming’ public response
- A suspect was identified less than 24 hours after police released a video of the assault on the elderly man, who has dementia
- Police did not say whether an arrest had been made
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Police say this is the man who assaulted an elderly Asian man in a Vancouver convenience store on March 13. Photo: Vancouver Police Department