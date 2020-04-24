Ground crew at the Los Angeles International Airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane on April 10. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US lags in global race for medical supplies from China

  • Business leaders in both countries say Trump administration outpaced as other countries move more forcefully to secure masks and other protective gear
  • This has worsened supply shortages across US health care system, exposing medical staff to greater risks and leaving hospitals without vital equipment
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 4:45am, 24 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ground crew at the Los Angeles International Airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane on April 10. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE