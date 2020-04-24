Ground crew at the Los Angeles International Airport unload supplies of medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane on April 10. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US lags in global race for medical supplies from China
- Business leaders in both countries say Trump administration outpaced as other countries move more forcefully to secure masks and other protective gear
- This has worsened supply shortages across US health care system, exposing medical staff to greater risks and leaving hospitals without vital equipment
