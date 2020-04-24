US Defence Secretary Mark Esper speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on April 1. Photo: AP
US officials probe threat of coronavirus bioweapon
- Pentagon and intelligence community are throwing more resources at possibility that adversaries will deploy virus against US targets
- Change reflects evolving understanding of virus and its risks, but does not mean officials believe it was created to be weaponised
