US Defence Secretary Mark Esper speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on April 1. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US officials probe threat of coronavirus bioweapon

  • Pentagon and intelligence community are throwing more resources at possibility that adversaries will deploy virus against US targets
  • Change reflects evolving understanding of virus and its risks, but does not mean officials believe it was created to be weaponised
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:42am, 24 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on April 1. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE