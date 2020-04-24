House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, second from right, walks off of the House floor on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Many US lawmakers follow new face covering guidance, but some habits are hard to break
- Many US House lawmakers wear face coverings during latest stimulus bill debate, but a handful of Republicans do not
- Habits prove hard to break: some members are seen touching the microphone as they speak or resting their ungloved hands on the lectern
