Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Covid-19 news conference in Ottawa in March. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Canada says 1 million K95 masks from China unfit for Covid-19 fight
- Public health authority says respirators failed to meet federal standards for use by front-line health professionals
- The KN95 is a Chinese model similar to the N95, a crucial type of personal protective equipment used to defend nurses, doctors and other health workers
