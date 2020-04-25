US President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of China have been muddied by his own mixed messaging as well as by his numerous financial ties to the country. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump owes tens of millions to the Bank of China – and the loan is due soon

  • One of US president’s most prized New York buildings was refinanced for almost US$1 billion in 2012, a chunk of which came from China
  • Revelation complicates Trump’s charge that ‘China will own the US’ if rival Joe Biden is elected president in November
Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 1:30am, 25 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of China have been muddied by his own mixed messaging as well as by his numerous financial ties to the country. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE