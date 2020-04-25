US President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of China have been muddied by his own mixed messaging as well as by his numerous financial ties to the country. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump owes tens of millions to the Bank of China – and the loan is due soon
- One of US president’s most prized New York buildings was refinanced for almost US$1 billion in 2012, a chunk of which came from China
- Revelation complicates Trump’s charge that ‘China will own the US’ if rival Joe Biden is elected president in November
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of China have been muddied by his own mixed messaging as well as by his numerous financial ties to the country. Photo: Reuters