A man wearing a mask poses as demonstrators in Madison protest the extension of Wisconsin’s emergency Safer at Home order on Friday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus latest: US deaths top 50,000 after doubling in 10 days

  • New Zealanders mark Anzac Day with virtual service
  • France readies multibillion-euro relief package for Air France and Renault; Britain’s new testing website overwhelmed within hours of launch
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 8:51am, 25 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a mask poses as demonstrators in Madison protest the extension of Wisconsin’s emergency Safer at Home order on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE