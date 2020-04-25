A man wearing a mask poses as demonstrators in Madison protest the extension of Wisconsin’s emergency Safer at Home order on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus latest: US deaths top 50,000 after doubling in 10 days
- New Zealanders mark Anzac Day with virtual service
- France readies multibillion-euro relief package for Air France and Renault; Britain’s new testing website overwhelmed within hours of launch
