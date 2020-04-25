A woman wearing a face mask walks by a Chinese flag on a street in Belgrade, Serbia on April 13. Photo: AP
‘Don’t defend Trump – attack China’: coronavirus strategy revealed in Republican memo
- Party sent out detailed 57-page document advising candidates on everything from dealing with accusations of racism to tying Democrat opponents to Beijing
- Memo calls coronavirus a ‘Chinese hit-and-run’, telling Republicans to say they will push for sanctions over country’s role in ‘spreading pandemic’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
