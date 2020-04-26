US President Donald Trump looks at a chart about ‘Best Practices for Every American’ during the daily coronavirus task force briefing. Photo: Reuters
Trump skips coronavirus briefing amid fears of overexposure
- In a tweet, the president criticised the media’s ‘hostile questions’ and said it wasn’t ‘worth the time and effort’.
