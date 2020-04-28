Actors Tzi Ma and Olivia Cheng have both witnessed or experienced racist incidents related to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Asian celebs work to combat racist attacks amid pandemic
- ‘You should be quarantined’: actors share their experiences and fears
- Uptick in hate crimes and harassment against Asian-Americans since outbreak of Covid-19, FBI reports
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Actors Tzi Ma and Olivia Cheng have both witnessed or experienced racist incidents related to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP