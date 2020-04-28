People gather at Newport Beach in California as a heatwave hits the area despite the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Orange County Register via Zuma/dpa
Waves of people flock to beaches in southern California despite coronavirus concerns
- Orange and Ventura counties have kept their beaches open amid the statewide stay-at-home order
- San Diego county reopened its beaches as of Monday morning to activities like surfing, swimming and single-person paddling
