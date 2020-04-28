A screen grab from one of the UFO videos released by the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: US Department of Defence
Three UFO videos from US Navy released by Pentagon
- Footage shows aircraft manoeuvring strangely before emitting bright light and flying away at great speed
- Clips of unexplained ‘aerial phenomena’ were recorded by pilots between 2004 and 2015
Topic | UFOs and Extraterrestrial Life
A screen grab from one of the UFO videos released by the Pentagon on Monday. Photo: US Department of Defence