A member of the US National Guard takes a swab sample during mass testing. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus latest: US hits 1 million cases as Europe plans cautious reopening

  • French prime minister says lockdown measures saved thousands of lives, but the country will now begin easing restrictions
  • Smartphone app developed by Britain’s National Health Service could be rolled out within three weeks, despite privacy concerns
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:13am, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A member of the US National Guard takes a swab sample during mass testing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE