Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends a photo call to promote the movie “Hillary” during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in February. Photo: Reuters
Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden for US president in show of party unity
- Trump campaign welcomes move as chance to paint former vice-president as being part of Washington ‘swamp’
- Biden has already avoided one Clinton misstep: he made early peace with ex-rival Bernie Sanders
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
