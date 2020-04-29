Data on possible unintended pregnancies resulting from the pandemic was released on Tuesday by the United Nations Population Fund. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus lockdowns could lead to 7 million unintended pregnancies, UN agency says
- Supply chain disruptions could leave 47 million women without modern contraceptives, according to United Nations Population Fund
- Six months of lockdowns could also result in 31 million additional cases of gender-based violence as women are trapped at home for prolonged periods
