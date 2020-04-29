The US Air Force Thunderbirds and US Navy Blue Angels fly near the Statue of Liberty in New York to honour health care workers. Photo: DPA
US coronavirus deaths surpass America’s Vietnam war toll
- The United States recorded its one-millionth coronavirus case, a third of the global total
- Florida governor meets with Trump to discuss easing of economic restraints
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The US Air Force Thunderbirds and US Navy Blue Angels fly near the Statue of Liberty in New York to honour health care workers. Photo: DPA