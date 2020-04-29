The US economy is sliding into what looks like a severe recession due to coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AFP
US economy shrank at 4.8 per cent annual rate last quarter, the worst result since global financial crisis
- Forecasters say the drop in the January-March quarter will be only a precursor of a far grimmer GDP report to come on the current April-June period
- President Donald Trump told reporters this week that he expects a ‘big rise’ in GDP in the third quarter, followed by an ‘incredible fourth quarter’
Topic | US Politics
The US economy is sliding into what looks like a severe recession due to coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AFP