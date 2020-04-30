US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference on Wednesday in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo slams China over arrest of Hong Kong protesters and responsibility for coronavirus toll

  • Secretary of state says US will investigate China’s role in the loss of ‘tens of thousands of American lives and enormous amounts of wealth’ once pandemic ebbs
  • Recent actions in Hong Kong threaten promises made by Chinese Communist Party under ‘one country, two systems’ accord, Pompeo says
Mark Magnier
Updated: 12:18am, 30 Apr, 2020

