The Gilead Sciences logo is displayed outside the company’s offices in Foster City, California, in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Gilead says experimental drug remdesivir helped Covid-19 patients in clinical trials
- US President Donald Trump hails announcement as good news, though top disease expert Anthony Fauci says results need to be further analysed
- Test data likely to be unveiled at White House briefing on Wednesday
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The Gilead Sciences logo is displayed outside the company’s offices in Foster City, California, in May 2018. Photo: Reuters