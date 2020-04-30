US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 15. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump aims to rush vaccine with ‘Operation Warp Speed’

  • Secret project has goal of 100 million doses by year’s end, cutting development time by as much as eight months
  • US taxpayers instead of drug companies will bear much of financial risk that vaccine candidates may fail
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:30am, 30 Apr, 2020

